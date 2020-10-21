Cops seek suspect who hit Falls police vehicle

Police are looking for a stolen car suspect, who rammed a vehicle operated by a plainclothes officer in the parking lot of a convenience store and gas station in the 600 block of 19th Street.
Officers had responded to a stolen car call at Packard Court, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. A patrol officer put out a description of the stolen vehicle and then began writing his report.
Just after 4 p.m., a Falls Police detective, in an unmarked car, spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car taken from Packard Court in the parking lot of a popular 19th Street convenience store. The detective pulled into the parking lot and attempted to block the other vehicle with is car.
The driver of the stolen car rammed the police vehicle and then jumped out and began running away. Patrol officers quickly flooded into the area, but where unable to locate the suspect.
The detective was not injured in the incident and the unmarked car suffered minor damage to the rear passenger side quarter panel.
The incident occurred just over two and a half hours after the suspect in another stolen car rammed a pair of marked police vehicles in the City Market Market lot. The suspects then lead police on a high speed chase down Pine Avenue before colliding with another car.
The two suspects in that incident were captured and taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.