Those who have lived long enough in Western New York have no doubt seen a business sign that has been brought to life by the Cooper family and their Cooper Signs business.
This year marks the 100th year of business for Cooper Signs, a long-time area establishment that designed some of the most well-known signage you can still see in the area.
Carl John Cooper started the business in 1922 on 79th Street in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls. He first got his start painting showcards for different theaters in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
“In those days, what you needed was talent, a can of paint, and a brush to put yourself in business,” said John Cooper, Carl’s grandson and the former COO who had worked for Cooper Sign for nearly 40 years before retiring eight years ago.
After World War II, where three of Carl’s sons served in different parts of the world, he decided to get into the sign business. While Carl was a sign painter, his son Wayne, John’s father, brought neon signs into the fold and opened a shop at the corner of Ontario and Main Streets before moving it to 2101 Military Avenue in the late 40’s. Cooper Signs remained at that location until 1993, when it moved to its current offices on Portage Road in the Town of Niagara.
Jennifer Cooper, the current president and CEO of Cooper Signs, explained that the business currently does both exterior and interior signage, where they work directly with the business owner for what they want. The signs they work with can be illuminated, non-illuminated, and have electronic messages scrolling across.
“We control all the design here,” Jennifer described their main offices, calling it a clean operation. “We have offsite locations and partnerships with fabricators who do work for us.”
The company also does consulting work for different municipalities and counties on ADA compliance efforts.
The Portage Road location also has the Old Glory Flag and Banner Company, which the Coopers also own, that sells various United States flags of different states and military branches. It keeps with the family tradition of supporting the military, as all of John’s uncles have served in the military in some capacity, his son and nephew have served, and Wayne took part in the civil defense corps during the Cold War, where he would watch for any potential Russian airplanes flying over.
Without a doubt the most notable sign the company has installed is the pink elephant sign along Pine Avenue, which was built back in 1955 for Jack’s Used Cars and is still standing. John’s sister Barbara provided the inspiration for it when their father Wayne Cooper saw her coloring in her coloring book.
Other notable places Coopers has done sign work for include the former Starlite Drive-In movie theater, the Niagara-Wheatfield middle and high schools, the Niagara Falls State Park, signs along the Niagara Scenic Parkway, the new electric boats for the Maid of the Mist, the Fashion Outlet Mall, and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
“We do everything, down to Allegheny State Park all the way out to West Point,” Jennifer said. “Our scope is pretty wide.”
The company’s slogan back in the day, which some Niagara Falls residents still know, is Cooper Signs Anything! That came about after a customer stopped by the shop one day and saw Carl working on the lettering of a truck. After the customer said he did not know he did trucks, Carl responded with “Well, Cooper signs anything,” and the phrase stuck.
The biggest changes in Cooper’s business over its existence has been introducing computers to how they designed signs and LED signs being much more used. Before that, neon lights and regular light bulbs were how lighted signs were lit up.
“I would say the last 15, maybe 20 years, LED technology has taken off,” John said, “and it’s pretty much replaced neon as the standard way of building a sign.”
Over the Fourth of July weekend, around 60 Cooper relatives came out for a family reunion to help honor the 100th anniversary of the business, much of it spent sharing stories and reminiscing. Jennifer said that Barbara could remember back she was four and had to unpack lightbulbs from packages for the lights that would go into the Starlite Drive-In sign.
“Back in the ‘50s, when you build a sign that was illuminated, it was all old fashioned light bulbs, hundreds of them on a sign,” John said. “In order to make it quicker of a project at the shop, my dad would have his kids unpackaged the light bulbs, and we put them in a box and he would bring them into the shop and the employees would put them into the sign.”
Structures for past signs have also been reused by new owners, like a former tall Howard Johnson sign is now used by a Bob Evans that people can see driving by on the I-190.
“It goes back to our commitment of quality and giving the customer what they deserve for the longevity of the sign,” Jennifer said, “and really working to make the sign not just like everyone else’s sign, but really specific for the customer.”
