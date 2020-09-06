The decision to open a business based solely on the sweet tooth of the local population, especially during a pandemic, may seem a no-brainer.
“Absolutely not!” might be the reaction of some people or even laughter at the though of such a venture.
But Christine Hannam and Anna Hahn are not some people.
“On June 12 we had our first business meeting, just to talk about the possibility,” Hannan said. “She asked me, ‘Would you want a partner?’ because I was thinking of building a kitchen in the garage and I said, ‘Yeah, that’d be great!’ ”
The two set out to find a place to rent, and found one, which turned out to be the location of their new business: The Cookie Cottage.
Hannah said that the thought of COVID didn’t stop her and Hahn, in fact, it inspired them to not give up on a dream.
“I had COVID,” Hannan said. “I was in isolation for 29 days. It was horrible, I had a fever for 26 days, I was in complete isolation from my family, and I think, honestly, that’s really what spurred me to say, ‘You know what? I really need to follow this dream!’ ”
Hahn and Hannan have been friends since 2006 when both of their oldest children started pre-K together. They often joked about how, if they won the lottery, they’d open a bakeshop. Now, at the official opening of their shop in the first week of September they’re also using the space to showcase other businesses and institutions around them. Hannan said they’d like their bakery to be a hub for everyone in the community.
“We have vendors who have come, as you can see,” she said, pointing out different products on the wall. The vendors included photography by Barb Wilson, Champion Graphics, and Wellness All Around.
Cookies include classic sugar cookies, and then recipes the two decided to try and came out winners. Those include the “espresso chip.”
“I have been making cookies since my kids were little, so probably, about 15 to 16 years,” said Hahn. “I would always give them away. My kids play football, so I do them for the football team. So, I do have a nice following, so that’s good.”
Hannah said as long as they have the ingredients, they’ll make custom cookie orders the day you order them. If they have to get some of what the recipe calls for, it’ll take longer, but they’re more than willing to put their expertise to work.
“You can get just about any cookie you want here, because we’re slightly insane,” Hannan said. “If somebody requests something, we test it out.”
The Cookie Cottage is at 257 Young St. in Wilson.
