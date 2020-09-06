Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.