LOCKPORT — A Falls man, convicted in a double murder in Buffalo and facing charges in another Queen City homicide, will begin serving time in state prison for his conviction on a weapons possession count in Niagara County.
Kenyatta Austin, 27, of 27th St., was sentenced to three years in prison and five years post release supervision by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon. Austin had pleaded guilty in November 2018 to a reduced count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in a plea deal with Niagara County prosecutors.
His sentencing had been postponed pending the outcome of the Buffalo double-murder case.
In February, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case found Austin guilty of two counts of intentional second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a two-week bench.
Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives charged that on July 2, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street. The bullets struck Yvette Johnson, who was celebrating her 54th birthday that evening and her grandson 17-month-old Kyrie Johnson.
The baby, who was being held by another person, died of his wounds, as did his grandmother.
Two other adults, who were also attending the party were hit by the gunfire but survived the shooting. Each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.
Austin will face a maximum possible prison term of 64 years to life when he is sentenced by Case.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called the double murder "one of the most horrific cases that has been prosecuted by my Homicide Bureau."
"This was a particularly senseless act of violence that ended the lives of two innocent bystanders and injured two other people," Flynn said after the judge's verdict.
Flynn also commended the Falls Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Austin.
The day after the Grape Street murders, Falls police searched Austin's home on 27th Street and found an illegal assault rifle which led to his Niagara County weapons charge.
Austin still faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 19, 2017 homicide in Buffalo.
Homicide Squad detectives in Buffalo said that Austin shot and killed Luis Flores, 24, 3 p.m. that day on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue.
If convicted on those charges, Austin could face an additional 25 years to life in prison.
