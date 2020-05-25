BUFFALO — A Falls man, previously convicted of dealing drugs, has pleaded guilty to a new charge of selling crack cocaine.
Joshua Figueras, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $8 million.
Federal prosecutors said that between February 2018 and February 2019, Figueras conspired with others to sell crack cocaine in the Cataract City. During that time, Figueras provided a co-conspirator with cocaine and crack cocaine and engaged in drug trafficking himself.
Figueras, a member of a violent Bloods Street gang set that operated in the Falls in the mid-2000s, was swept up in March 2009 in a joint federal and local law enforcement round-up dubbed Operation Niagara Blood Clot. The investigation resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen Bloods members, including Figueras, on multiple weapons possession and drug counts.
In December 2010, Figueras, then 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years probation for his conviction on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was on federal supervised release, as part of that sentence, and under the supervision of the United States Probation Office in February 2019, when probation officers conducted surveillance on a 25th Street in the Falls. The home had been linked to Figueras.
During the surveillance, probation officers observed Figueras checking the mail outside the home. When they approached Figueras, he immediately ran inside the residence and refused to answer the door.
All of the home's windows were boarded and the probation officers were unable to see inside the residence.
A few hours later, investigators were able to enter the home and conduct a search of the residence. They found a white powdery substance around the toilet seat; several plastic baggies containing white powder residue; packaging materials; a digital scale; several cell phones; and $4,109 in cash.
Mail, in the name of Joshua Figueras, was also located inside the residence. Federal agents said no one appeared to be living in the home and that Figueras had been using it as a stash house.
The investigators said the residue found around the toilet seat was indicative of cocaine having been flushed down it. Testing later determined that the residue was cocaine.
Figueras is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
