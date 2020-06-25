BUFFALO — A Falls man convicted with his wife of dealing crack cocaine on the Cataract City's streets is headed to federal prison.
Jermaine Ellison, 33, was sentenced to serve 82 months in prison for his conviction on a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, following a hearing in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.
Federal prosecutors said that between November 2015 and August 2017, Ellison conspired with his wife, Tasheka Stalling, 30, to distribute cocaine base in the Falls. During that time period, investigators conducted six controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Ellison.
On Aug. 30, 2016, Ellison was taken into custody and ordered to begin serving a state prison sentence for a previous drug possession conviction.
While Ellison was doing his time at the Green Correctional Facility, investigators and prosecutors said Stalling conspired with him to continue selling crack cocaine to his customers in Niagara County, and specifically in the Falls. Detectives said Stalling even utilized Ellison’s cellphone contacts list in order to communicate with buyers.
During the conspiracy, Stalling and Ellison discussed details related to the ongoing sales over recorded telephone calls from the correctional facility. As a result, investigators were able to make a total of 16 controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Stalling.
Stalling has also been convicted on federal drug conspiracy charges and is awaiting sentencing. She pleaded guilty to a charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
She faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
