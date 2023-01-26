A Rochester-area brand of convenience stores is looking to make inroads in Niagara County.
Construction has been underway for a Quicklee’s Travel Center at 6021 Porter Road in the Town of Niagara, in the plaza housing a Valu Home Centers location and an ALDI grocery store. Construction on the site started in November, with a tentative completion date this summer.
The main building will be 12,000 square feet, housing a convenience store, Tim Hortons, and another restaurant tenant that has not been identified yet. There will also be an area designated for truck and bus drivers with ample parking, a 3,000 square foot truck wash building, a CAT scale for weighting the trucks, and fueling stations.
Lou Terragnoli, the director of real estate for Quicklee’s, said this would give bus drivers taking tourists to Niagara Falls a place to gas up, have their buses washed, and get some rest.
“We looked at a number of locations in the area, and we liked the proximity to the thruway and the access to Porter and Packard roads,” Terragnoli said.
This would be the second Western New York Quicklee’s location, which currently operates 30 locations across New York mainly centered in the Greater Rochester area. Its first location in the region opened in Batavia, just off of the I-90 exit.
While most of the locations are typical convenience stores with fuel pumps, two locations in Avon and Belmont, referred to as travel centers, feature car washes and CAT scales for tractor trailer trucks, which would be part of what is proposed for the Niagara location.
This location will also be part of a larger network, which has more than 450 member travel centers across the country. With that brand in place, Terragnoli said, the truck driving community will know what kinds of amenities and products they can expect at that location.
It has the approval of the Town of Niagara council, planning, and zoning boards, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the country planning board, with the county planners recently granting the Quicklee’s site an area variance to install signs that do not follow the town code which still need town approval. Those signs include a 115-foot-high sign visible from the I-190 showing gas prices and tenants inside the Quicklee’s location.
This Quicklee’s location was also the recipient of a $500,000 grant from Empire State Development as part of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. Terragnoli said it got those funds because of the project’s ability to service the tourism industry.
“We’re excited about this project, coming into another location in Western New York,” Terragnoli said. “We’re looking for other opportunities in the Greater Buffalo region in the future.”
