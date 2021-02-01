LOCKPORT — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to robbing a North Tonawanda convenience store is headed to state prison.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Christopher Lindsey, 31, from Peoria, Illinois, to seven years behind bars and then five years of post-release supervision. Lindsey pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree robbery and faced a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to 15 years.
Murphy did not make a sentencing commitment when he took Lindsey's guilty plea. Lindsey was originally charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal use of a firearm for the North Tonawanda heist.
NT police said Lindsey held up a clerk at the 7-Eleven store in the 400 block of Oliver Street. At the time of the robbery, police said Lindsey had been staying with friends at an apartment elsewhere on Oliver Street.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized a gun that they said linked Lindsey to the 7-Eleven robbery and others in the Western New York area. The gun was described as a replica Walther PPK BB gun pistol.
Detectives said the pistol "had the look and feel of a genuine Walther PPK pistol", a weapon made popular in the James Bond movie series. Investigators said Lindsey confessed to his involvement in the North Tonawanda robbery and others.
The North Tonawanda robbery occurred on Nov. 5, 2019. Days before that, on Oct, 30, 2019, he was charged with robbing a Wheatfield gas station and mini-mart.
Lindsey is awaiting sentencing next week in Erie County Court for his convictions in connection with three robberies he admitted to committing there. He has previously pleaded guilty to single counts of second and third-degree robbery and attempted third-degree robbery in those cases.
Any prison term handed down in those cases could be added on to Murphy's seven-year sentence.
The Erie County robberies included hold-ups of two New York State Thruway rest stop gas stations and a gas station and mini-mart in Cheektowaga.
