After four years of permitting with numerous agencies including the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Army Corps of Engineers, the Olcott Harbor breakwater project began its preparation for construction work on Monday. By July 12, truck loads of stone will be hauled into to the site.
The price tag for the project is $14 million and was funded by the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which awarded $300 million to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects around the Great Lakes in New York.
The Town of Newfane secured $15.7 million of those funds, more than double the REDI funds granted to any other Lake Ontario-side community, according to Supervisor of Newfane Tim Horanburg.
More than 2,500 truck loads of stone, about 75 a day, will be hauled to Olcott Harbor as construction on the piers and breakwater is underway, said Horanburg, noting that the marina will be open throughout the season.
The project is expected to be complete by Christmas.
“What you are going to see is a calm harbor,” Horanburg said. “You’re going to see a new dock, you’re going to see development around the harbor. You’re going to see a lot.”
