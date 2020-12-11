Sites in the Western New York and the surrounding area are receiving about $270,000 if more than $2.2 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants to 50 nonprofit land trusts, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
A total of 69 grants funded through New York's Environmental Protection Fund will leverage an additional $2.6 million in private and local funding to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space to benefit community health, tourism, and economic development. The Land Trust Alliance administers the Conservation Partnership Program in coordination with DEC.
“Over the last year, New Yorkers young and old have been exploring the outdoors in record numbers,” DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Land trusts across the state help to preserve and manage some of the special, natural places that the public has come to love. The grants announced today support forest management, conservation agriculture, coastal and wetlands restoration, and other activities that are essential to help address climate change and preserve the ecosystems we depend on. We commend the Land Trust Alliance for administering this important program.”
In addition, DEC officials say the $2.2 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants and $2.6 million in private and local funding will increase state lands’ resilience to the changing climate and contribute to climate solutions by storing carbon. Natural climate solutions will have a significant role in addressing risks associated with climate change.
Western New York/Finger Lakes/ region awards:
• Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust — Capacity Grant worth $18,750
• Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy — Transaction Grant worth $40,000
• Finger Lakes Land Trust — Transaction Grant worth $19,000
• Genesee Land Trust — Capacity Grant for $35,000; Transaction Grant worth $24,580
• Grassroots Gardens WNY — Capacity Grants worth $56,063
• The Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York — Capacity Grant for $25,000
• Western New York Land Conservancy — Transaction Grant worth $50,000
