The Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the Allegany Wildlands are working to save the Allegany Wildlands in 2021. The 200-acre forest, located only a few hundred feet from the Allegheny Reservoir near Allegany State Park, is home to a great diversity of plants and animals.
The group has until the end of this year to reach its fundraising goal of $879,000 and is more than halfway there with $330,000 needed. Thanks to three generous challenge gifts, the next $120,000 in donations will be matched 1:1. Once the goal is met, the Land Conservancy will purchase the land and keep it open as a publicly accessible nature preserve forever.
To kick off the final fundraising push of the campaign, the Land Conservancy will host a free virtual event on Wednesday, Oct. 27 featuring Ed Marx of the Wildlands Network. Attendees will also hear from Jajean Rose-Burney, deputy executive director of the Land Conservancy, about how they can save the Allegany Wildlands.
The effort will be kicked off from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27 with a virtual presentation by Marx.
To pre-register for the free event, go to wnylc.org/events.
During the last ice age, the glaciers never covered the Allegany Wildlands, keeping intact an ancient plant community. As recently as 150 years ago, the forest teemed with massive American Chestnut trees, which had dominated eastern forests for 40 million years, but were wiped out by a blight. Incredibly, six American Chestnuts more than 40-feet tall still survive at the Allegany Wildlands, some of which are producing seeds. Large oaks, a threatened lily called a White Clintonia, and rare orchids also grow here. Underneath the forest canopy, black bears and bobcats roam the ridges and ravines. Majestic Bald Eagles soar overhead, colorful songbirds nest in the tall trees, and playful river otters search for fish in the nearby reservoir.
In the early 1800s, the property was purchased by the Sluga family. Generations of their family have been its stewards ever since. Though the Sluga family has decided to sell their land, for the next chapter of this forest’s story, they want it protected. Protecting the Allegany Wildlands represents the first act of the Land Conservancy’s ambitious, decades-long project it’s calling the Western New York Wildway. The Wildway will be a connected corridor of protected lands that stretches from the vast forests of northern Pennsylvania to the Great Lakes, through to the Finger Lakes, the Adirondacks, and beyond. It will form part of the Eastern Wildway which runs all the way from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. The Wildway will allow plants and animals to migrate across the land as they once did, it will allow those that have disappeared from our region to return home, and it will allow those in need to move around to new homes as climate changes. The Allegany Wildlands is already connected to 7,000 acres of protected state land, nestled between Allegany State Park and South Valley State Forest, and it is a significant link in this future Western New York Wildway.
More information is available by calling 687-1225 or emailing info@wnylc.org.
