Conservancy preserves Grand Island forest

The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced the purchase of an ecologically significant 10.5-acre forest on Staley Road in Grand Island. This purchase is the result of the Land Conservancy’s ongoing Greenway/Grand Island Land Protection Program, which began in 2018. The program — and the purchase of this forest — was supported by the Niagara River Greenway Commission and the Town of Grand Island, and was funded by the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee.
The Land Conservancy will now establish the Funk Preserve, named after the landowners who chose to sell the property. There is no trail system, so the property is not open to the public. It is adjacent to a 39-acre town-owned forest. A connecting trail system is possible in the future.
“Although it’s a relatively small forest, the Funk Preserve supports a wealth of plants and animals in its wooded wetlands and vernal pools, including the adorable Blue-spotted salamander,” said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Land Conservancy. “We are beyond thrilled to add this incredible place to an ever-growing list of conserved properties on Grand Island.”
For the landowners, Valerie and Robert Funk, this is a special moment.
“We were born and raised on Grand Island,” Valerie Funk said, “and Robert and I have so many fond memories of wandering around this forest with family and friends. Our greatest hope is that, in the future, it will always be here for people and wildlife to enjoy.”
More information on upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or the mission of the Western New York Land Conservancy visit www.wnylc.org.
