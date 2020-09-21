Conservancy group files lawsuit over stalled land deal

TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Town of Niagara Farmland Conservancy has filed a lawsuit to stop the sale of a 26.3 acre piece of land they have been in the process of acquiring. The property is east of Miller Road, north of Colonial Drive and west of Garlow Road. For the past few years, the group has been working out a deal, though this seems to have fallen through now that another interested party has come forward to purchase the land.
Joan Johnson, president of the Farmland Conservancy, said the lawsuit was filed because there was a contract with the owners of the land. However, the contract between the land owners and the conservancy never had a formal end date on it because it would have taken some time to for the conservancy to get funding from the Niagara River Greenway Commission. She said this has been quite the slap in the face for the conservancy since its work began several years ago to acquire the parcel.
“Three years ago, Terry Lasher Winslow and I, who are all residents of the neighborhood, saw a 'For Sale' sign on the property and Terry who’s had experience with non-profits, she ran a museum in Albany, suggested that we apply for greenway funds to buy the property,” Johnson said. “We spoke to people from the greenway and a good guy from [Buffalo-Niagara] Water Keepers, I happened to see him at a grant event for the Cayuga Creek project in Niagara Falls and I asked him about the grant. He was very kind and came to my house and talked to Terry and myself about the whole greenway process, which is complicated.”
She studied up on it and wrote a grant which, after some re-writes, resulted in them receiving the grant. They only got $146,000 of the $441,000 grant but that was enough to get the property. More detail had to be put into the project before they were able to receive the remaining funds of the grant.
Repeated attempts to get in touch with the other buyer were made and Johnson said the other buyers asked for 3 acres, which the Farmland Conservancy was more than willing to give. The land was originally going to be for a house but the idea was to keep the land from being developed. However, contact ceased after this, she said, and they went ahead to go above the Farmland Conservancy’s bid. Originally, the other buyers had a bid that was $15,000 less than the conservancy’s. Johnson said the group had their limitations, but were more than fair trying to get the property.
“We had already had gone up $5,000 more, which didn’t seem fair since we had a contract but we did because we really, really wanted to get that land,” Johnson said. “Then we offered them another $5,000 and they said you don’t really have the money yet because you haven’t received your grant yet. We need to see that you have the money in the bank by next Saturday. This was a week, they gave us. ... People lent us the money, which was somewhat of a miracle, within a week.”
They spoke with the agent for the property saying they had the money but never heard back. Her lawyer, Jason Cafarella, told her the owners took the other bid, though she cannot confirm this.
Neighbors in the Town of Niagara have been opposed to urban sprawl, Johnson said, recalling the fight with Bri-Estates. In preserving the country feel of the area, this is something she feels can be done at a neighborhood level. Johnson is hopeful the lawsuit stops the sale of the land and gives them a chance to negotiate with the other buyers.
Speaking about the property last month, conservancy members said the property, known as the Joseph Sutherland Farm, should be developed into a natural haven to preserve farmland, wildlife habitat and rural heritage for future generations to enjoy.
“It’s too big to fail,” Johnson said. “It’s not something we can just back off from. It’s been too much time and too much money has gone into this. It’s just not an option.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.