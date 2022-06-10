In a section of Main Street best described as down on its luck, a rainbow of hope glistens.
“The Connection” is a drop-in center run by Planned Parenthood at 1700 Main St. in the middle of the mostly desolate block.
Raymond Carter is health education outreach coordinator for The Connection. He’s there daily and runs programs like “Let’s Talk About It” which focuses on issues like bullying, alcohol and drugs and self esteem. Lately he's been collecting dresses and suits for students attending the prom or graduation.
The program also offers chess, video games, educational bingo, basketball and tutoring.
“It’s a teen center, but people are unaware of it,” Carter said.
Chef Charles Harris of F-Bites put together the drive to gather suits. He remains a volunteer.
“It is a safe haven for kids to get off the streets and still be safe,” Harris said. “It chose me. I didn’t choose it. I ran with it. Ten years ago if you told me I was working and mirroring an image for these kids, I would not have believed you but I show them. I give a way out from doing drugs and being in gangs and things like that.”
Brown is still gladly accepting donations which lined a wall in the bright, airy space last week. So far this spring he’s given away 7 or 8 suits as well as a handful of dresses.
Students are so interested in being there that some walk all the way from the high school, about three miles through the city. Sometimes they call and Brown picks them up in his personal vehicle.
Zyshonne Humphrey, 21, has a lot of experience with the center.
“I was once a kid and I came here. Now I work here,” Humphrey said. “I just try to keep kids going on the right track so they don’t make mistakes.
“It kept me out of trouble and made time go fast when I didn’t have much to do. I was one of the good kids. That’s why they hired me here when I got a little older.”
Harris is a force in the community. Like Humphrey, he was a student there and then became an employee. Now he volunteers while working for F-Bites.
At F-Bites, and at Gaskill Middle and LaSalle prep in the Niagara Falls schools, Harris works with at-risk teens. He also volunteers when he can at the Community Mission and at St. Peter’s Church on Rainbow Boulevard.
“It’s not for the pay,” Harris said, “but the pay is good. If I had more time, I’d do more. We don’t have a lot of time. I just want to use it wisely.”
