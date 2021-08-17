Things got a bit artsier this summer for students at Hyde Park and Cataract elementary schools.
Students in the schools, as part of the summer curriculum, participated in the first Polly King Drawing contest, sponsored by Niagara Falls real estate developer Eyal (Eli) Cohen who visited the schools Tuesday with Einav Symons and Don King, Polly’s son and the former Niagara Falls School Board president.
Symons told the students she knew of the Falls but her perception changed.
“I saw beauty and a lot of places that needed filing up,” Symons said, “and I was able to work for a man who loves Niagara Falls.”
King offered encouraging words to the students at both schools.
“Each one of you is an artist. You are all going to make magic in your own special way,” King said. “Most art is to be enjoyed, not judged.”
Allen Cowart ran the Hyde Park Summer School Program. It was his first gig being in charge of a whole school. He just received his administrators certificate from Niagara University and hopes to be a principal. Is he looking to move on?
“Not a chance,” he said. “I was born and raised in Niagara Falls Public Schools. This is home to me.”
Cohen, hearing Cowart speak, was visibly excited.
“You see,” Cohen said. “Here is and example of someone who had success in Niagara Falls.”
Cohen said the art contest, conceived by him with King’s support, was only able to get running in two schools this summer. Next year, he’d like to move it to every school in the district.”
“Mr. Cohen is a big pusher of ‘let’s clean up Niagara Falls,’ “ Symons said. “Mr. King is all about ‘let’s push art.’ Together, they are doing great things.”
After the award presentation, Cohen chatted with School Superintendent Mark Laurie about the importance of vocational training as well as personal financial management. Both are curricula being advanced by Laurie’s administration.
Cohen spoke specifically of the difficulty finding HVAC technicians. “If you sent me 5 tomorrow, I would hire them.”
The Winners
1. Mia Valentina Anguiano
-Grade 4, Cataract Elem.
2. Jeremiah Griffin -grade 4 Hyde Park
3. Michael Rivera -grade 3 Cataract
4. Damar Reed -grade 3 Hyde Park
