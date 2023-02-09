Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has been reappointed to serve on the prestigious House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee as well as the House Committee on the Budget during the 118th Congress.
“The committee process is intended to provide meaningful, in-depth discussions that guide federal policymaking,” Higgins said. “I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice on federal issues that are important to Western New York.”
As part of his work on the committee, Higgins will continue to serve as a member of the Ways and Means Subcommittees on Social Security, Health, and Trade. Recent accomplishments of the committee include protecting jobs and businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Fund, restoring the hard-earned multi-employer pensions of retirees through the Butch Lewis Act, and supporting families through the advanced and expanded Child Tax Credit.
Through the upcoming session, Higgins plans to continue this progress by protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, building on the Inflation Reduction Act’s policies that reduce prescription drug prices and promote new green industries, and addressing trade issues important to Western New York industry and the US-Canada economies.
The Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. The Committee derives a large share of its jurisdiction from Article I, Section VII of the U.S. Constitution which declares, “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”
The roster of committee members who have gone on to serve in higher office is impressive. Eight Presidents and eight vice presidents have served on Ways and Means, as have 21 Speakers of the House of Representatives, and four Justices of the Supreme Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.