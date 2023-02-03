Congressman Brian Higgins has introduced a change to how the NEXUS program can screen applicants and clear up its large backlog.
Called the “Make NEXUS Work Act,” it would make video conferencing available to new and renewing NEXUS applicants. It directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to make this option available within 45 days of the enactment, with video conferencing possible through a smartphone, tablet or home computer.
NEXUS is one of many programs that allows expedited border crossings between the U.S. and Canada by pre-screening travelers beforehand. New NEXUS applicants were typically required to participate in joint in-person interviews with agents from the U.S. Customer and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency in the same room.
In June of 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection started a pilot program where remote interviews could be done for renewing its Trusted Traveler Program.
“It’s working in another program, why not extend to the NEXUS program?” Higgins said.
In a joint statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety Canada say they increased the number of interview appointments available to applicants by extending hours of service at enrollment centers in the U.S. and expanding locations where interviews are conducted on the land border. The two agencies have been able to accelerate approvals for more than 80% of renewing applicants and to extend benefits for the remaining applicants for up to five years beyond their membership expiration date while their interviews are pending.
Since Oct. 1, 2022, CBP and CBSA completed 203,000 NEXUS enrollments and reduced the net backlog of applicants by 100,000. CBP data showed that as of Jan. 8, the Peace Bridge site was processing 618 appointments per week. Still, the CBP website lists an average processing time of 12-14 months for NEXUS cards.
With this expedited application process, Higgins hopes it would lessen the processing time considerably, down to between 30 and 90 days.
According to Higgins, 80% of NEXUS applications are Canadian citizens. He also stressed that the economies of Western New York and Southern Ontario are very integrated in retail, sports and that 30% of travelers out of Buffalo-Niagara International Airport are Canadian.
“Ease of travel is the greatest inducement to travel,” he said. “If people find that crossing the bridges is a hassle, they’re going to adjust their economic behavior to avoid the bridges. We want the bridges experience to be better for people and more efficient.”
Higgins is confident that this bill will get support when voted on by Congress, which could be implemented right away if signed into law.
