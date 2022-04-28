ALBANY — "Confusion" and "chaos" were two words getting bandied about Thursday after the state's highest court, with primary elections looming, struck down what it called illegally drawn congressional district lines and improperly crafted state Senate districts.
Referring to state Senate incumbents, state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy told reporters: “Some people might find themselves without a seat to run for" once district lines are retooled by a court-appointed special master who will now oversee a process that was supposed to have been completed weeks ago.
"This is going to be a bit chaotic going forward," Langworthy said.
While there are many unknowns, Langworthy suggested it may behoove candidates to ignore the districts that have been struck down this week by the Court of Appeals and instead focus their campaigns on the heart of the existing districts — though it could all change again.
“Perhaps some people that made announcements will reconsider those announcements and get back in races that they have opted out of," he said.
The state's top Democrat, Gov. Kathy Hochul, had approved the redistricting legislation now tossed out by a court made up of judges all appointed by Democratic governors.
At a stop in Yonkers on Thursday, Hochul said the response to the ruling remains unclear.
“There is a lot to still be resolved as this just came down a short time ago,” Hochul told cable news station NY1. “And with respect to the process, it was always expected that no matter what the lines looked like they enter the legal process and then there is a timeframe that is involved."
The court ruling could benefit such upstate lawmakers as state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County. The lines embraced by Democratic lawmakers who control both houses had put him in a head-to-head primary against veteran state Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Schenectady County.
"I'm going to keep working within the existing 51st Senate District," Oberacker said in an interview. "I'm going to administer to those folks who put me here. So that's my main focus. We'll be awaiting the new map and then set our plans in place for moving forward."
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said the court ruling appears to be good news for both Oberacker and state Sen. Ed Rath, a Republican whose current district includes parts of Erie and Monroe counties as well as all of Genesee County. The Democratic-approved lines would have pitted him against state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo.
While bringing fairness to the redistricting process may not threaten the current Democratic dominance of the Legislature, Kassar said, "I'm confident Republicans will have enough seats above what is necessary to eliminate the supermajority" now enjoyed by Democrats.
Kassar predicted many voters will use the upcoming election to register their views on the effort by Democrats to use redistricting legislation to minimize Republican representation in Albany.
"You have the Court of Appeals, an Appellate Division and the state Supreme Court in Steuben County all saying the same thing — that this was a hyper-partisan gerrymander," he said.
Hochul contended there was nothing unusual with New York's redistricting, telling NY1: “The Democrats engaged in a process that has happened in state legislatures all across this country. Sometimes it ends up in litigation, sometimes it’s a different outcome. It’s just part of what happens every decade."
The state is now on track to have a primary election June 28 for statewide offices, such as governor and attorney general, as well as for Assembly seats, with the Senate seats and congressional seats on a separate primary in August.
However, one idea being floated is to cancel the June 28 primary and have an August primary for all offices up for election this year, including the state's 213 legislative seats. The latter scenario could involve reopening the petition process, a move that would clear the way for former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin to be removed from the ballot and perhaps allow Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August, to wade into the gubernatorial contest.
But Langworthy suggested it is too late in the process to postpone the statewide primary slated for June 28.
"We're on the verge of absentee ballots going out," he said. "I think it would be too disruptive to shut down the June primary at this point."
