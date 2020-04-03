The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased again on Friday, moving passed 100 total cases, up from 91 a day earlier.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the county's case location map showed a total of 103 confirmed cases, with the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Wheatfield continuing to have the highest number among communities within the county.
According to the location map, the Falls currently has 26 cases. The next highest total is found in the Town of Wheatfield where there are now 24 positive cases.
In addition, county officials said there are 87 positive individuals in isolation, 72 isolating at home and 15 in hospital isolation. There are also 16 individuals who have recovered, 100 people in quarantine and 106 who have completed quarantines.
The updated information can be found on the county's case location map found at: http://niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/1438a0783c4e4b0883aa42d3f8009257.
