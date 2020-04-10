Confirmed virus cases continue to surge in Niagara County

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge in Niagara County.
County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said, at mid-afternoon, that the number of cases had shot-up from 165 on Thursday to 180 on Friday.
"And that is the number at this moment in time," Stapleton said during a telephone interview on Friday afternoon. "The numbers are changing, sometimes hour to hour."
Medical professionals have been projecting that Niagara County is reaching a point in the pandemic were the curve of new cases could begin to increase rapidly. Stapleton indicated that he expected the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to certainly increase.
Confirmed cases have also begun to take hold in medical, long-term care and rehabilitation facilities across the county. Just one day after confirming that a staff member at the Schoellkopf Health Center, on the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center campus, had tested positive for the virus, a hospital spokesman confirmed that a resident of the facility has also tested positive.
"I can confirm a resident at Schoellkopf did test positive," spokesman Patrick Bradley said. "It was someone who had an underlying medical condition."
Bradley said the resident was immediately isolated and is now being treated by Memorial's chief of infectious diseases.
"We are continuing to take all the measures we can to protect the residents and staff and to keep the infection from spreading," Bradley said.
Bradley said medical center leaders are "carefully monitoring" the situation at Schoellkopf.
Among the medical center's patient population, there are five confirmed COVID-19 patients, down two from the total on Thursday. There were also two patients still awaiting test results, down one from Thursday.
Stapleton also confirmed that positive cases of coronavirus infection have been reported at two independent long-term care and rehabilitation facilities in the county. He said "at least one case" has been identified at Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Niagara Falls.
One case has also been confirmed at the Mount View Health Facility in Lockport.
David Tosetto, the owner of the facility, said one individual had tested positive.
Tosetto said the individual had been isolated for about a week, after initially being sent to the hospital a few days ago. He stressed that the facility has been following public health guidelines to quell the spread of the infection.
"We’ve been doing social distancing and separation for a month now,” Tosetto said.
Reporter Connor Hoffman contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.