The novel coronavirus pandemic will lead to the extension of a contract to manage the Conference Center Niagara Falls.
The board of USA Niagara agreed Monday to extend the contract of Global Spectrum to oversee operations at the Conference Center and activities along Old Falls Street.
The current contract with Global Spectrum had been scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.
USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo said the agency had intended to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to manage the center and Falls street activities. But Vilardo said the pandemic had created concerns over whether anyone would bid on a contract to operate the center which has been closed since mid-March and has no events scheduled before fall at the earliest.
“It seemed unlikely that they would be any bidders (on the RFP),” Vilardo told the USA Niagara board of directors.
Instead, the board decided to use an emergency exemption, allowed by state law, to award a one year no bid extension to the Global Spectrum deal. The board approved the deal unanimously.
Global Spectrum also manages Canalside in Buffalo.
