NORTH TONAWANDA — Every major anniversary is worth celebrating, but it’s notable when the company doing it is one with a big legacy in its industry.
Confer Plastics will officially mark its 50th anniversary on Sunday with different planned celebrations happening throughout the year.
Bob Confer, the current president, is part of the third generation of Confers running the business. He has been working for the company since college when he headed to the plant during summer and winter breaks.
“I have one niece and I’ve got four kids,” Confer said. “So I’m hoping that at least one out of the five wants to carry on the Confer legacy.”
Confer Plastics got its start with Ray Confer, who worked in Norton Laboratories in Lockport after World War II as it was dabbling in plastic products, such as the first plastic cameras, handles for pots and pans, and kitchenware. He wanted to utilize blow molding to make a wide array of products, but Norton did not want to go that route, so Confer left to start his own company.
That first company was called Air Mold Plastics, formed with another plastic enthusiast Peter Sherman. There, the two invented the living hinge, which is the plastic hinge that goes between the two halves of a plastic toolbox or tackle box. That company eventually closed in the mid-1960s and Confer would start another company, Airlock Plastics, but his partners in that company managed to force him out.
Out of that, in 1973, Ray would start another company that would bear his own name, focusing on that aspect because he did not want to bring any other partners in other than his family members.
“He had to leverage the family farm in order to do so,” Bob Confer said, “because not only was he working at Norton labs and other factories, he was also a farmer on the side. So he leveraged his home and the farm in order to get the collateral necessary to start Confer Plastics, and we’ve been going ever since.”
From 1973 through 1986, Confer Plastics had rented space out of the former Roblin Steel plant in North Tonawanda before moving to its current site at 97 Witmer Road. It purchased its distribution facility along Liberty Drive in Wheatfield in 2005.
The plastic products made inside the factory range from kayaks, docks, sleds, birdhouses, skating rinks, pool steps, mannequins and a wide array of other products focused on outdoor leisure, with Confer saying 95% of what they make puts people either in or on the water. These are sold throughout the United States and Canada, the two counties making up 97% of its sales.
“One thing that has become our niche, which separates us from most other blow molders not only in the US, but around the world, is our focus on very large products,” Confer said, with the company started using large molding machines that are atypical for the industry back in 1993. “We have machines that can drop 100 or 150 pounds of plastic and make parts that can be as long as 15 feet.”
The plastic used to make these products is made out of natural gas and comes from manufacturers in Pittsburgh, Texas, and Louisiana. In an average 24-hour period, the facilities can produce around 330 swimming pool ladders and 300 to 350 kayaks. By focusing its business on making large products and doing things other industries cannot, that ensures Confer Plastics does not lose out on any business that can be outsourced to places like China.
Confer Plastics has stayed in Niagara County for its close location to consumers in both the United States and Canada and the reliability of power and public services. It is also blessed to have a team of people, currently 180 employees working across three shifts, who have put in a lot of hard work to get the company to the 50-year mark, Confer noted. Forty-one of their employees have been with the company for 20 years or more.
“Even though our products are a little bit more expensive because they’re being made in America,” Confer said, “the impact is especially felt in terms of providing the opportunity for American families to have a roof over their heads, food on the table, prepare for retirement, put their kids through college, go on vacations, all that good stuff.”
Looking ahead, Bob said the company would continue to focus on its core competencies of the pool, spa, and outdoor leisure industries, and do custom work for anybody.
“We’re always looking for new markets to get into,” he said. “But the ultimate goal is to keep it going for another 50 years and then some.”
To mark their golden anniversary, Confer Plastics will be bringing back a variety of previously made products, including a bistro table and chair set that had been popular locally, a flexible funnel that Doug Confer, Bob’s father and the current CEO, invented in the 1970s for putting gas and oil into vehicles, and blue sleds originally made for the Louis Marx Toy Company in the 1970s before it went bankrupt.
“These blue sleds are quite popular with people of my generation,” Confer said. “We get inquires multiple times a winter from people looking for these sleds, even though they haven’t been produced since the late 1970s.”
A 60-page book about the company will also be distributed for free from the Witmer Road facility, focusing on their history, the different innovations they have been a part of, and the power of the American dream.
There will also be a communitywide open house on Sept. 20, where people can book a tour and see how the different plastic products are made. The last time they did this for the 40th anniversary, Confer said that 670 people passed through that day, with an anticipated 700 people this year.
