At first glance, it appears four days before the election, the Niagara Falls Republican Party’s headquarters has been condemned. It is not so, said GOP City Chairperson Bill Carroll.
The windows at the former Betty Shop at the northwest corner of Main and Third are decorated with signs for Niagara Falls Council candidates Traci Bax, David Zajac, and county Legislature candidates John Sczepczenski and Chris Voccio. A big sign on the facade proclaims “Niagara Falls Republican Headquarters” with a condemned sign right in the middle signed by Building Inspector Joseph Gervasi some time Thursday. He had left for the day before the Gazette became aware of this issue.
Carroll said the building is not actually their headquarters which is two doors away at 552 Main St. Landlord Puneet Tandon, who owns all three properties on the corner is working on rehab and gave the GOP permission to hang the sign as well as plant some flowers and make the location more cosmetically appealing.
“My knee-jerk reaction is it was politically motivated,” Carroll said.
City Democratic Committee Chairperson Danielle DiPalma said she had no clue about the issue until the Gazette called.
“Hanging political signs on a vacant building is a slap in the face to residents and taxpayers,” DiPalma said, “It's just putting up signs on buildings that are being held hostage from our tax rolls. Why would they hang a sign on a vacant building? It’s like lipstick on a pig.”
Carroll said that as a general rule, he doesn’t like signs on a vacant building but since the corner is a prime location and undergoing redevelopment, he supported it and even had signs made to fit the windows.
Tandon is a principal of SJI Properties. Contacted for comment, he said he was unsure why the vacant building was condemned and he would look into it Friday.
According to a Gazette report from 2019, 530 Main St. includes a pair of three-story structures covering about 27,000 square feet. Work will include interior and exterior repairs, as the nearly vacant buildings have suffered from neglect.
When complete, the company plans to have 42 residential apartments, a dental office and other spaces for small businesses ranging from 250 to 3,000 square feet, the company said in its application.
SJI is expected to create eight new full-time equivalent positions, including: two management jobs paying $250 week; three administrative jobs paying between $13 and $15 an hour and three maintenance posts that will pay $600 to $750 per week.
The Niagara County IDA, in October of 2019, approved a sales tax abatement worth $63,680 for the project.
