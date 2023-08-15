Community Missions is hosting a concert at its Gardens of Compassion community garden from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This free event will take place rain or shine at St. James United Methodist Church, located at 4661 Porter Road with refreshments provided.
Organizers say the Gardens of Compassion began more than 10 years ago, with a mission to grow both vegetables and an understanding of mental health. The initiative brings together Community Missions’ programs with the public to cultivate a community garden and demonstrate care for creation. The raised beds are currently in full bloom, and all are welcomed to enjoy this pleasant space.
Grassroots Gardens WNY supports CMI’s gardening programs and other community gardens throughout the region. They are collaborating with Nusantara Arts of Buffalo to provide the Grassroots Gamelan Garden Music Series throughout the summer. The concert presents the rare gamelan music of Indonesia, one of the world’s oldest continuously played musical art forms. It is an orchestral collection of metal and wood instruments with unique tuning and beautiful music.
“Following a first concert series in 2021, our organization was excited for the opportunity to partner with Nusantara Arts for a second round of concerts this summer through the support of the Cullen Foundation,” said Tim Chen, executive director of Grassroots Gardens WNY. “... this is an opportunity to introduce our garden spaces as ones of not just growing physical plants and vegetables, but of building community connections through neighborly gatherings and celebrations — something music does just as effectively as communal gardening efforts. These spaces would not be possible without the neighbors, community groups, and organizations that help to steward and care for them. We hope this concert series can be a small step toward celebrating and recognizing their work.”
The event is also a part of Community Missions’ Gratitude Campaign. The impetus for this initiative came from Sister Beth Brosmer, a CMI board member. She felt that with all the division in our society that we needed to appreciate one another more. She brought this idea to CMI’s Community & Religious Services Committee, which launched the Gratitude Campaign. Previous efforts have included thanking postal workers, mental health workers, and historians in Niagara County. Wednesday evening’s concert will be an opportunity to express gratitude to local gardeners.
