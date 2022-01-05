Concerns raised with planned NT subdivision

NORTH TONAWANDA – A proposed subdivision in North Tonawanda took another step forward Monday, but city planning officials – as well as residents – still have some concerns about the project.
Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., an engineering and planning firm with offices in Buffalo, proposed in November to subdivide land located between 1144 and 1196 Sweeney St., on behalf of developer James Collins, of Clarence. The plan is to create 47 lots for what GPI Vice President and Director of Land Planning Kenneth Zollitsch said would be used to construct patio homes.
Zollitsch said the new lots would be accessed via East Goundry Street and Clair Avenue. They would measure between 8,300 and 10,000 square feet each, with the homes themselves generally being single story structures between 1,600 and 2,000 square feet.
The properties would use city roads, sewer and water lines and parts of the city stormwater system, Zollitsch said. But portions of the storm water system located outside of the public right-of-way, including a detention pond, would be managed privately.
“There will be a homeowners association formed to maintain that,” Zollitsch explained. “As well as the open space that will be on the land.” He said that if all goes according to plan, construction could be underway by this summer.
During their regular meeting Monday, the city Planning Commission voted to accept a negative State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) designation, meaning the project is unlikely to cause environmental harm. But members of the commission brought up a number of other concerns ranging from traffic impacts to whether the homeowners association (HOA) can be held responsible for property maintenance.
Commission Chairman Tom Jaccarino asked Assistant City Attorney Nick Robinson whether such responsibilities would fall to the city in the event that a HOA didn’t hold up its end of agreement. Robinson said that when someone purchases a home under an HOA, bylaws are agreed upon which the homeowners must abide by.
“Once they sign that on the closing date, they’re by law required to follow anything [in the bylaws,” Robinson said.
Meanwhile, Commission Member Beverly Loxterman asked about traffic flow in the area. She worried that the plans to create access points to the new lots at East Goundry Street and Clair Avenue, the latter being a particularly narrow street, could cause trouble.
Zollitsch said that the homes would likely be occupied by people without children living at home, and are likely to be retired and less likely to be contributing to the morning or afternoon rush hours.
“Typically for residential subdivisions, when we talk about traffic studies … we’re talking about the peak hour, that 7 to 9 in the morning, 4 to 6 in the afternoon,” he said. "Typically in subdivisions, that usually ends up being one trip per house. So you’re talking about 47 vehicles during the peak hour. I would say that given that these are patio homes, it’s probably a little bit less than that during the peak hours.”
He did acknowledge that a traffic study has not been performed at this time, and that there are no immediate plans to conduct one. Loxterman asked that any traffic studies that are carried out take into consideration other neighborhoods around the proposed site that would likely be impacted by additional vehicles coming and going.
These concerns were also shared by a few residents who were in attendance at the meeting, like Bernadette Howarth and Darlene Bolsover, both of Sweeney Street, who said they worried about not only traffic, but also the aging sewer infrastructure in the area and the possibility that the added strain on the system could lead to basement flooding. Similar concerns were raised when a condominium development was proposed nearby several years ago.
“We’re going to have 64 condos here, 47 homes here, that all feed out onto Sweeney Street,” Howarth said. “Sweeney Street goes along the canal, it’s a beautiful road, and it’s not going to be.”
Zollitsch said Monday that the development team planned to meet with City Engineer Chelsea Spahr this week to further discuss the city’s concerns.
