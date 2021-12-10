Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.