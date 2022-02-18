A new local law, and related zoning code changes, that modify the way short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) are regulated in the Falls, has now taken effect.
The law, adopted by the Falls City Council on Jan. 19, was approved by Mayor Robert Restaino on Jan. 26. The legislation had been strongly opposed by many STR operators in the city, and the business association that represents them.
The legislation imposes limits on where short-term rentals can operate, requires new permits for current STRs and adds a yearly fee for operators along with yearly inspections. It also requires STR operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
Under the terms of the local law, the yearly fee is designated to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to manage the new regulations and tax collection requirements.
On Wednesday, council members unanimously authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Granicus Inc. to provide short-term rental enforcement services. Under the terms of the authorizing resolution, Granicus “will, among other things, provide the city with address identification, compliance rental activity monitoring, tax collection and a 24/7 web and phone hotline.”
Council Chair John Spanbauer, who said he viewed a presentation on Granicus’ services, with Restaino, described the company as “one of the best” in short-term rental monitoring and compliance.
The council resolution also indicates that Granicus will “provide their full suite of services” for $31,879 per year for up to three years.
Granicus says it contracts to provide a variety of services to 2,500 local governments, including 48 of the 50 largest cities in the United States.
The city’s new STR zone is bounded by 19th Street, Buffalo Avenue, the state park, Findlay Drive and Ontario Avenue. Under the terms of the new local law, the council will be able to conduct a yearly review of the STR boundaries and further modify them.
The law grandfathers current operators whose STRs are located outside of the new boundaries.
The regulation of STRs has been a source of bitter controversy for more than two years and even spawned unsuccessful runs for the city council by two prominent STR operators.
In September, council members voted to impose their third moratorium in less than two years on new permits for STRs and similar rental properties in order to consider the new local law and zoning code changes. The moratorium extended a ban on new STR permits that was originally approved on June 1 and had been set to expire on Sept. 16.
The current moratorium will now expire on March 22.
