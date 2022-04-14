Como sale fails  

No acceptable bid from a registered buyer was received for the Como Restaurant in an auction that took place over 48 hours earlier this week.
Bidding was set to start at $475,000 with a minimum sale price of $725,000 established by the Colucci and Antonacci families.
For Niagara Falls, the lack of a sale means the iconic Pine Avenue eatery will remain open.
“There wasn’t a bid satisfactory to the families,” Dom Colucci said Thursday when reached at the restaurant. “We are going to continue to operate.”
Offered properties included the Pine Avenue facility in Little Italy as well as the Como Deli in Lewiston and the Como Airport Restaurant. All three remain open.
“We are going to continue working in the restaurant, taking care of our customers,” Colucci said. “We are open for business just like we have been for almost 100 years.”
The family previously said the reason for the sale was a lack of a new generation choosing the restaurant business as a vocation.
Realtor Lou Rizzo has been trying to sell the restaurant through Howard Hanna Realty, first through a regular listing and then by auction. He could not be reached for comment about the auction on Thursday.
On the Crexi site Thursday, a thumbnail image showed a sale price of $1.535 million. Clicking through brought an error sign. It also led to rumors of a sale. Asked about what appeared to be a successful sale, Colucci said it was the result of Crexi trying to manipulate the market to generate a sale.
“What they do is if they don’t see a lot of action, they try to generate activity.”
Bidders were asked to pay a $10,000 participation deposit. It appeared one did so and met the minimum to begin the auction but the action went no further.
The Pine Avenue property is 30,000 square feet with multiple banquet rooms. The upper floor is office space.
Colucci said the business will be ready for banquets, dinner service and breakfast and lunch in Lewiston and at the airport location for the foreseeable future.
