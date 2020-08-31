The owners of the Como Restaurant on Pine Avenue have put the Falls institution up for sale, according to a listing on Hunt Real Estate’s website.
The initial asking price is $1,999,000.
The current owners of the restaurant are Dom and Frank Colucci, and Mario II, Louie and Frank Antonacci.
The listing notes the restaurant/banquet facility was originally built in the 1920s and has been added on to several times. It is nearly 30,000 square feet and features the famous deli, two large well-equipped kitchens with walk-in coolers and freezers, a bakery, butcher shop. All equipment is included to run the business.
The main bar seats 12 with room to serve 30 for dinner. Two Large dining rooms seat 70 each. Three separate banquet halls with permanent bars and bathrooms seat a total of 550. The second floor is office space.
