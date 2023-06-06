Como Deli’s Lewiston location along Center Street permanently closed on May 28, with management citing long-plagued issues as reasons.
The Como Deli’s Facebook page stated, “We are sorry to announce that due to staff shortages, we have closed our Como Deli on Center location in Lewiston. Please visit our Pine Avenue or Niagara Falls Boulevard locations for your dining and catering needs. We want to thank all our patrons for supporting us and we will miss you dearly.”
Dominic Colucci, one of the co-owners, also said that family members had fallen ill recently as they were already short on bodies. It was something that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and it did not get better after it ended.
“We were doing well up there,” Colucci said. “We didn’t want to close it.”
The Lewiston Como location was the third in Niagara County, the others on Pine Avenue and on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the Niagara Falls International Airport. The Lewiston location opened in 2019 and had the same food offerings as the other Como Deli spots.
“I wish we would have been there 20 years ago,” Colucci said, calling it an up-and-coming destination and a good spot to be in.
For now, Como management will focus on the two remaining locations which have not seen any changes recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.