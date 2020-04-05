A lot of people kept a secret on Saturday, until exactly 3 p.m.
Just prior to that time, about 120 cars quietly lined some country roads in the town of Lockport. Their mission: to send socially distanced hellos to a homebound kindergarten teacher from the Fricano Primary School in the Starpoint District.
When it came time to roll, Claudette Lemieux watched from her front porch along with her husband Andre and daughter Lynnea by her side.
Her very own parade rolled past the house, with cars, trucks and even a boat. Cow bells, honking horns, mega phones, shouts of “I love you’s,” colorful balloons and home-made signs flooded the Lemieux’s street.
Claudette, dubbed “The Mayor” by her friends and family, is well known throughout Niagara County. Her sister, Jeanette Prohaska, noted that “The best word to describe my sister is ‘loved.’ She is loved by everyone; her students, her fellow teachers, her family, her friends, parents to students, the girls she coaches, and the parents of those girls she coaches.”
In 2014, Claudette was diagnosed with breast cancer. The news devastated her and the rest of the community. Fortunately, after a successful treatment regiment, she became a cancer survivor. However, in September 2019, Claudette and her family were given the overwhelming news that the cancer returned and metastasized in her bones.
During this time when so many are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 virus, the Lemieux’s are extra-quarantined to provide maximum protection for Claudette.
Her sister-in-law, Jody Darlak, was inspired to bring some cheer after Claudette's latest cancer-related hospital stay. Jody’s idea: a drive-by parade of cars filled with the people who love her most. This would keep Claudette safe as well as all of the participants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“My Aunt Jody asked my dad and I if the parade was a good idea and of course we said ‘yes,’ anything to lift my mom’s spirits during this harsh time," Claudette's daughter Lynnea said. "So, my Aunt Jody, Aunt Jenna (Zambotti), Aunt Jeannette and I spread the word.”
Soon, news of the parade spread to friends, the Starpoint School District, teams which Claudette coaches, friends of Lynnea’s and other close-knit community groups.
The parade was also in honor of Lynnea, a senior at Starpoint High School, who has committed herself to taking care of her mom. While most seniors are concentrating on prom, friends, dating, and life after high school, she has made her mother a priority. “Everyday, my dad and I take turns giving her medication and do anything else she needs," Lynnea said, adding that her whole extended family has joined together to help her mom.
"My whole family is also signed up to do the ride for Roswell (Claudette’s Crusaders). It’s not only for my mom but for everyone who is impacted by this awful disease," she said.
Claudette's sister Jeannette explained how important it was for Lynnea to also feel the love. “We want Lynnea to know she is an amazing woman. She is helping her mom and dad by staying quarantined with them," Jeannette said. "Lynnea's friends were in the parade as well, loving on her, too. We wanted to give Claudette a little bit of happiness and joy that she gives to everyone else. If she was in this parade for someone else, she would be first in line to make that person smile.”
The parade coordinators were ecstatic with the turnout. Participants maintained social distancing as they hooted and hollered from their vehicles. “It was amazing. We were shocked by how many people came. Claudette was balling and everyone else was crying,” said Jeanette.
“I was amazed at the amount of people that came out! I am still in shock,” shared Claudette. “I appreciate all the love, support, and continued prayers to help me fight this battle.”
Her daughter also extended the family's gratitude for the display of affection. “I know my mom is an inspiration to so many people but seeing everyone gather in her honor was truly heartwarming. Thank you for brightening my mom’s day and bringing her so much joy," Claudette said. "I missed her smile and they brought it out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.