Seventy-four non-profit organizations in the region have received grants from the newly formed Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund coordinated in part by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
Less than two weeks after the fund was announced, it has granted $4.5 million to organizations that are addressing immediate needs in the community due to the pandemic, in the areas of food, housing, healthcare, childcare, mental health, transportation and other emergency services.
Grant recipients announced Tuesday include numerous organizations based in or offering services in Niagara County: Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Empower, FeedMore WNY, Health Association of Niagara County (HANCI), Heart Love & Soul, Horizon Health Services, Native American Community Services, Niagara Community Action Program, Inc., Northpointe Council, Save the Michaels of the World, The Dale Association, The Salvation Army (Niagara County), Western New York Independent Living, Youth Mentoring Services and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
The WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund is a collaborative effort among the region’s philanthropic organizations to help essential organizations on the front lines of this community crisis with grants designed to complement public sector funds.
To date, the fund has received approximately $5.5 million from local foundations, private sector companies and individuals. Additional funds raised will be distributed based on evolving needs related to the pandemic.
To see a full list of contributors to the fund, and to donate to the fund, visit www.WNYResponds.org.
On Monday, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced that he is donating $20,000 to the fund while offering fans an opportunity to interact with him as he gears up for the 2020 NFL Draft. Beane's initiative, which runs until April 17, will award seven randomly selected entrants with one of seven unique Bills-themed experiences or prizes. To learn more, go to www.WNYResponds.org.
Anyone in need of information about available services in the community can call 211. It is a referral hotline that is staffed 24/7 and serves all eight counties of Western New York.
