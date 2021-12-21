NORTH TONAWANDA — The common council will consider a proposal from a firm that aims to help municipalities provide cheaper, greener electricity for residents through what is known as a community power program.
Tom Harty, representing Joule Community Power, addressed the council during its workshop meeting Tuesday to explain how working with the organization could benefit NT citizens. Community power programs – which have been growing in popularity both in New York and elsewhere – give municipalities more say over where its energy supply comes and have become a common tool in the fight against climate change.
“The objective of this program is to lower electric rates for every resident of the city, town or village,” Harty told the council during the council’s workshop meeting Tuesday. “As well as small businesses.”
Harty explained that Joule Community Power, a division of the Bedford Hills-based Joule Assets, works with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to administrate community power programs within municipalities. The program works by allowing the city to leverage the combined purchasing power of its electric consumers, with power generating companies competing for the business, Harty said.
He noted that 100 percent of all energy going through the Joule Community Power program comes from renewable sources. He said this includes hydro, solar, geothermal and some wind energy.
“We would go out and get bids on this,” he said. ”Ideally, we would get a bid that’s lower than the average rate that every citizen and commercial establishment is paying right now. And we would bring that right to (the council.) The process takes about six months, there’s no commitment whatsoever by the city.”
In order to enact the project, the city would first have to pass a local law that would enable the council to begin the process of exploring its options, Harty said.
A number of other Western New York communities have already signed on, or are looking into the program, he noted. These include Niagara Falls, Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda. Harty also noted that Rochester recently signed up for the program.
“It’s free, there’s no cost to bring in a program administrator such as us,” he said. “The only things there are are benefits by lowering the monthly electric rate for every single resident.”
He said the program could save as much as 8% to 10% on a customer’s electricity bill.
If North Tonawanda opts to implement a community power program, it would be voluntary, Harty said, with customers able to opt in or out at any time. According to the powerpoint presentation included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting, all eligible customers would be enrolled in the program and would have to opt out.
The city would also enter into a two-year contract for its electricity supply, which would keep the rate stable during that period. Harty said this is done to cut down on the impact of market volatility and noted that rates were expected to spike in the coming months.
“Right now, what’s happening is electric is skyrocketing,” he said. “They follow natural gas, and they follow storms, basically. So the forecast is for electricity to go up maybe 30 or 40 percent for every resident in New York state this year. That’s not a good thing.”
He explained that National Grid would still be the entity that issues electric bills manages the delivery aspect of the service. What would change would be the supply portion of the bill, which he said is where savings would be seen.
Officials asked for more specific figures as to what the average household would save on electricity under this plan. Harty said it was difficult to provide that information because the specific amount of savings would be dependent on the purchase agreement the city negotiates.
The council took no action following Harty’s presentation, but Council President Bob Pecoraro said the council would “take it under consideration.”
