Approximately 100 volunteers and nine restaurants from the Niagara Falls community will partner with Community Missions on its 10th Annual #GivingTuesday event on Tuesday, Nov, 29.
#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
“It is hard to believe that we are celebrating our 10th year of participating in #GivingTuesday,” said Christian Hoffman, VP - Public Relations and Development at Community Missions. “We are so pleased to welcome volunteers back for this day, as we’ve been unable to do so the past two years. The Niagara community is so generous, and we look forward to seeing the impact our volunteers and supporters can make this year!”
Beginning Tuesday, nine local restaurants will participate in “Dining for Dollars,” a week-long event where each establishment will donate a portion of their sales to Community Missions. Participating restaurants include:
• Anchor Bar, 114 Buffalo Ave., NF; 285-2521 – Monday, Nov. 28
• Power City Eatery, 444 3rd St., NF; 304-1990 – Tuesday, Nov. 29
• The GoldBar, 435 3rd St, NF; 205-8838 – Tuesday, Nov. 29
• Parkway Prime, 401 Buffalo Ave., NF; 524-3347 – Wednesday, Nov. 30
• Spot Coffee, 24 Buffalo Ave., NF; 215-6000 – Wednesday, Nov. 30
• Rainforest Cafe, 300 3rd St., NF; 278-2626 – Thursday, Dec. 1.
• Tapas Bar & Lounge, 200 Rainbow Blvd., NF; 804-7444 – Thursday, Dec. 1
• Bella Vista Ristorante, 7001 Buffalo Ave., NF; 299-0344 – Friday, Dec. 2.
• Cantina Falls, 310 Rainbow Blvd. Suite 110, NF; 299-1001 – Friday, Dec. 2.
Community Missions will once again give students opportunities to volunteer. Students from Niagara University will kick off the day at 6:30 a.m., preparing breakfast for those staying at Community Missions. Later in the day, high school students from around the area will be working to spread Christmas cheer around the Mission, decorating and wrapping presents, while others will serve lunch in the Community Kitchen.
In all, more than 100 volunteers are expected to participate in #GivingTuesday activities at Community Missions.
Those interested in donating as a part of #GivingTuesday at Community Missions can do so by donating online at give.communitymissions.org. Volunteer opportunities can also be found at www.CommunityMissions.org/volunteer.
