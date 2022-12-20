First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston is again opening its doors on Christmas Eve to the community.
All are welcome to attend the Candlelight Service. “Proclaim the Wondrous Birth – a Christmas Eve Service of music and story,” which will include a choral concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring Robert Hull, music director for the church and renowned Western New York organist, directing the choir. The service will follow at 6 p.m.
The church, established in 1817, is the most historic in the Village. It played a significant spiritual role in many of Lewiston’s most historic milestones. Of particular note, was its place in the history surrounding the Underground Railroad. During this important Civil War period, a bright light was displayed in The Old Stone Church steeple; a signal to our Canadian neighbors that slaves were about to be transported across the Niagara River to their shores and freedom.
The Christmas Eve service will be held in the main sanctuary located at 505 Cayuga Street in Lewiston. The church is handicapped accessible and parking is available in front of the church and in a large lot directly behind.
