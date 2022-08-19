A Community Funday will take place this weekend at Niagara Falls’ Gluck Park, with the tagline, “It’s About Damn Time to Stop the Violence!”
The free event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. today at 1550 Weston Ave. It will be hosted by Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer Marsha McWilson, co-hosted by comedian Ernie Bivins, and feature speaker Murray Holman, the executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition.
Members of the Buffalo and Niagara Falls Peacemakers will also be present, among other community groups.
Organizer Gloria Dolson, of Men Standing Strong Together, said it would be centered on having a closer, better community and that you have to work together to make it happen.
“The focus is to involve young parents to be more inclusive in their children’s learning,” Dolson said.
This is the second year the Community Funday has taken place, with organizer Ron Cunningham, president of R. Cunningham Consulting, saying several thousand turned out for it last year and feeling that more people will come this year.
With the first day of the Niagara Falls City School District set for Sept. 6, Cunningham feels it is important that students are there to help make a better community, one that is back to being productive and non-violent.
“One of the problems is that a lot of parents are trying to raise kids right,” Cunningham said. “Some kids are unparented, and that’s causing serious problems.”
He feels that youths need to have a seat at the table to make sure that they comprehend what adults are teaching them, adding that kids don’t care about how much you know, but how much you care about them which must be embraced and understood.
Other activities taking place include adult and child bingo, tug-of-war, meeting Niagara Falls teachers and the Niagara Falls Fire and Police Departments, face painting, African dancers, gospel comedians, and live music.
