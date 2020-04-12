Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.