Kate Muldoon touched a lot of lives during her 30-plus-year career as an art and drama teacher in the Niagara Falls School District.
As those who knew and loved her gathered this past weekend to celebrate her life, they were forced to exercise social distancing standards which prevented them from taking part in a traditional memorial service where they could comfort one another with hugs and handshakes.
While they kept their distance, emotionally and mentally the group of 90 or so members of Muldoon's family and her extended family from the Niagara Falls School District all managed to find themselves in the same space on Saturday as they took part in an afternoon motorcade held in honor of the late teacher who passed away last week following her third battle with cancer.
They all loved Kate Muldoon. They loved her as a teacher, a friend, a mentor and the sort of person who had an innate ability to make them laugh while inspiring them to achieve to higher standards that they themselves were not always certain were possible.
"If you say the name Kate Muldoon in Western New York, you won’t meet too many people who don’t know who she is," said Meagan Miller, a Falls drama teacher who was also one of Muldoon's students. "Everyone would tell you the same…she’s a legend with a larger-than-life personality."
On Saturday, friends, former students and colleagues drove past the Muldoon home while family members stood on their front porch. Some of the passers-by left flowers. Others placed gifts at the curb. There were a lot of waves and well-wishes. At the family's request, a small group of singers gathered on the front lawn to sing a few of Kate's favorite songs.
When she wasn't teaching drama or the arts, Muldoon was a loving wife and mother of four who enjoyed knitting and loved cross-stitching.
In her professional life, she was part of a team that created the drama curriculum for New York state schools and is largely credited with having singlehandedly developed the theatre arts program at the Falls high school.
Through her work in Falls schools, she built a legacy of having helped dozens of shy, uncertain youngsters find their inner voices while becoming accomplished actors, singers and performers.
Miller described Muldoon as the sort of person who meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
Even her name wasn't the same for everyone.
To some, Miller said, she was known simply as "Muldoon." Others called her "Mamadoon," "Dooner," or "Kate Kerswell Muldoon."
To all of them, Miller said, Kate Muldoon was a constant source of inspiration, a good friend and a shoulder to lean on.
After she retired in 2017, Muldoon asked her former student Miller to help the district expand its theatre program for middle-school-aged students.
Miller described following in her mentor's footsteps as the great honor of her life.
"She is a part of everything I do, everything I teach," Miller said. "She was one of those teachers you never forget and if I can be half the person she was, I would consider my life a success."
Fellow NFHS alum Jeffrey Perri credited Muldoon with changing his life as well.
Muldoon directed him in his first ever musical, a performance of "The Music Man" during middle school. She encouraged him to pursue his passion for theatre through high school.
On a personal level, he said she also encouraged him to be his "true self," a path that led him to come out as gay at the age of 13 and one that would lead him to helping start the first Gay-Straight Alliance in Niagara County.
In his senior year, it was Kate Muldoon who worked with Perri for hours, helping him prep his monologues and the songs he would sing. She guided him along as a theatre arts intern, mentoring him in scenic design and helping usher in a new passion in his theatre life.
And then there were the stories and the laughs.
The pair shared a lot of laughs, which is the part of their relationship Perri said he'll miss the most.
With Muldoon's help, Perri turned his love of the theatre into a successful professional life on Broadway in New York City.
He describe's his former teacher's influence in three words: "dedication, love and commitment."
While grateful, Perri said he knows he's not unique because Kate Muldoon poured a lot of the same passion and energy into her other students as well.
"It didn't matter your background," Perri said. "Kate was always in your corner, laughing and encouraging you to do more and be the best you can be. I'll miss Kate's laugh most of all. It filled you with spirit and life."
While it was a struggle to honor such a beloved colleague at a time when those who knew and loved her so much could not truly be together to comfort one another, Dan Weiss, president of the Niagara Falls Teachers Local 801, said her "profound impact" on the Falls school district was undeniable.
"Kate was a kind soul that was tolerant and patient and helped so many find their way to be comfortable in ways that they never knew possible," Weiss said. "The testaments from several students and friends have been posted far and wide and will not soon leave our memory. Kate showed the community just how tough she was right up until the end of her third and final battle with cancer inspiring many in a way that maybe she herself never thought possible."
Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie, who graduated the same year from high school and began teaching the same year as Muldoon, described her as a teacher, a director, a mom and a creator who was truly a "positive force" for her students.
"Kate really led the theatre program since the new high school was built. She was a good person who fought hard and loved many," he said.
