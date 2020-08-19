It was a comfortable 64 degrees on Tuesday morning.
The sun was beaming, the clouds were thin and, with apologies to author W.P. Kinsella, the sky was a beautiful shade of "Robin's egg blue."
It's hard to imagine a more perfect day to work on something the City of Niagara Falls could always use and often desperately needs.
That thing involves a greater sense of community pride.
On this day, a near-perfect mid-August day in Western New York, a couple of dozen volunteers from the grassroots community organization, the Niagara Beautification Commission, spent several hours tidying up the medians that run down the middle of John B. Daly Boulevard.
On Tuesday, they put on their gloves, grabbed their garbage bags and went to work pulling weeds along the median from Falls Street to Rainbow Boulevard.
Many of the same volunteers did similar work on Monday, concentrating on the area between Niagara and Falls streets.
Taking a cue from his mom, Falls school teacher Amy Chiarella, 15-year-old NFHS student Maxwell Chiarella said he got involved because he thought he could help make a difference.
Like the rest of the volunteers, he did.
"My parents are always telling me to help our city and help out wherever I can. This is an example of where I can," he said.
Organizer and NBC Chair Lynne Neveu said how a place looks matters and the commission, its members and the volunteers wanted to remind the community that Niagara Falls still matters.
"You just drive by all the time and it looks like not what a tourist district should look like," she said. "Instead of complaining, we reached out to some volunteers and decided to care of business."
At this point, some residents may wonder why the city hasn't been taking care of its own business.
To wonder such things is to get lost in the near-perpetual malaise of this place, a community that is blessed with the grandest Falls in all the world but, for a variety of reasons too long to list here, is still so often unable to make sure little projects - like making sure the medians along main thoroughfares are well-trimmed - get done in a timely fashion.
Neveu stressed that the project was not intended to highlight the myriad of issues still facing the city but rather to reinforce the idea that the city's residents and community groups like the Niagara Beautification Commission can and should play a role in improving the look and feel of their own community as they are able.
"They have a lot constraints right now," she said, referring to the city government. "If you can help, why wouldn't you help?"
The city did provide some help. Falls police shut down the lanes nearest to the medians to better ensure volunteer safety.
Others offered assistance as well.
The Discovery Niagara Shuttle offered free rides to high school volunteers who did not have their own transportation from the Connections youth center to the work site.
The new Spot Coffee location on Buffalo Avenue provided free coffee to the volunteers.
While it may not have been a game-changing, mega-development on par with the likes of a multi-million-dollar Amazon distribution center, making the medians along John B. Daly Boulevard more presentable is a sign of progress.
In a community like Niagara Falls, not unlike a beautiful mid-August day filled with blue sky and bright sunshine, such things are worth celebrating.
