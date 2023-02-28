Officials at Niagara County Community College say a state budget plan to guarantee some funding for community colleges will greatly benefit the school.
Per reports on the 2024 state executive budget, community colleges are set to receive additional funding from the state if certain thresholds are met.
Wayne Lynch, the vice-president of administration for Niagara County Community College, said in NCCC’s case, roughly $10.4 million in state funding would be available, covering about 23% of college expenses.
For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, NCCC’s budget was about $45 million.
“We’ve been fortunate that the county recognizes the value of the institution,” Lynch said, with the Niagara County Legislature most recently allocating $8.9 million for the college. “The state budget believes in that value, with continued support of capital funding. Overall, I would say it’s positive.”
With this funding in place, the college does not anticipate any other structural or expense changes in the future, such as significant tuition increases.
While the overall budget proposes $11.63 billion for the operation of the SUNY system campuses, statutory colleges, and hospitals, $445 million is appropriated for community colleges, a slight decrease of around $5 million from the 2023 fiscal year, which the state division of the budget says is due to non-recurring appropriations.
In the past, community colleges like NCCC had to rely on its funding through a method called full-time equivalent, a three-year weighted average based on student enrollment over the past three years. Lynch said that if that model was still used to determine funding for the coming year, it would be more than $2 million less than what it is planned to get.
NCCC has also received state contributions for various capital projects it is working on, including a new criminal justice facility for its criminal justice program, renovations to its C annex, funding for its skilled trades programs, and virtual reality simulators for the surgical technology program.
A 20% SUNY department holdback plan is referenced in some of the legislative language, which Lynch said required community colleges to submit a plan on how it plans to carry on without 20% of its funding, which for NCCC would equate to around $2.08 million. Lynch added that they have not seen any further details of this plan, but they will work internally on how they would mitigate those expenses and monitoring for future details.
The funding plans aren’t set in stone yet, as the executive budget proposals still have to go through the legislative process, but NCCC is working under the assumption that it will receive that $10.4 million in funding. Lynch said they are hoping by April 1 to have a state budget handed to them as they work through their own expenses.
Lynch said they are also advocating for something called “Floor plus 4”, which would be a further funding increase for community colleges to help address the impacts of inflation.
