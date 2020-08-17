Town of Pendleton officials are making plans for a new community center at the town park following the approval of $200,000 in Niagara River Greenway funds for the project. The town is now awaiting for the Greenway Siting Committee to allocate the funds.
Town Board member Jason Evchich, a proponent of the project, said it will offer another reason for families to visit the park.
“The town has been looking for a multi-purpose/use building at the town park there for quite some time. The town supervisor, the town board, myself, are getting things kind of done,” Evchich said. “It will be a community center.”
According to Evchich, the actual budget for the community center would be between $500,000 and $600,000.
“Greenway is the first great step toward that goal,” he said.
One of the design options for the community center, said Evchich, features many outdoors amenities including fire pits, tables, hot-cocoa stands and a veranda connecting into an indoor portion which could hold 60 to 70 people. Bathrooms, a small kitchen, and room for an office is also included in the plan.
“The back end of it would be concrete and we’d have mini fire places where you could look right out on to the rest of the park,” he said.
The community center is proposed to be built on a lot next to the tennis courts.
“We’re really looking to tie the community center with Mason’s Mission,” Evchich said, who is also the chair for Mason’s Mission Foundation of WNY. The group is named after Evchich’s son, Mason who was born with a form of Hypomyelinating Leukodystrophy and couldn’t play on conventional playgrounds. Mason’s Mission is a playground for children of all abilities.
“We’re adding the all-inclusive, wheelchair-accessible splash pad next year. We’re adding brand-new bathrooms,” Evchich said. “There’s going to be a Hoyer-lift. It allows the caregiver to take a child or adult out of the wheelchair, and lift them onto the changing table. The bathroom itself is just about $200,000. The water park is about $410,000 and Mason’s Mission is working with the town to make that all happen next year.”
Evchich also said new bocce courts and horseshoe pits will be open later this month. “It’ll be great to have the community center there in the next couple of years,” he said. “The bocce courts, the horseshoe pits, the outdoor area for people to sit (for) your seniors, your veterans, to have meetings. You got your splash pad there, your playground there, your new bathroom there, the shelter (will be there).”
