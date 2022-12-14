The Packard Road Community Center will once again be holding its Kwanzaa Celebration, taking place before it officially starts to educate the public what it is all about.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 4300 Pine Ave.
“What we do, because it’s the week before Kwanzaa, is to help people understand Kwanzaa. What it is, and how to celebrate,” said Samika Sullivan, the community center’s director. “The point of cultural festivals is to ask people about a specific culture and have a better understanding.”
Traditionally taking place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 of the new year, Kwanzaa was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 as a celebration of African-American culture. It is based on seven principles, which each of the seven candles used in a kinara represent. Those principles are:
• Umoja (unity)
• Kujichagulia (self-determination)
• Ujima (collective work and responsibility)
• Ujamaa (cooperative economics)
• Mia (purpose)
• Kuumba (creativity)
• Imani (faith)
Sullivan said the celebration is not religious and that people do not have to be African-American to participate.
“There is not a single one of those principles that can’t apply to everybody,” she said.
The festival will feature local storyteller Karima Amin summarizing what Kwanzaa means and why people celebrate it, while making it relatable for families and kids. Youssou Lo, one of the directors of the African American Cultural Center, will provide African drummers and dancers.
New this year will be Vibrant Strings, a trio of violin players who play a variety of music, like classical, jazz, and hip-hop. There will also be a basket auction this year to help fund the community center’s after school programs. As part of the center’s winter clothing drive, undershirts, socks, underwear, and scarves will be available for kids ages 5 to 13.
It will also run in conjunction with the Independent Health Foundation a health and wellness fair normally put on every quarter. Free bags of produce will be provided along with health screenings and hopefully flu shots. Community vendors will also be participating.
