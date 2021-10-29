Colosso Taco has announced its closing the doors at its Town of Niagara location at 1701 Packard Road next week. But the eatery isn’t expected to be away long.
Business owner Rami Abdellatif posted on Colosso’s website that as of Nov. 4, the Packard Road location would close but the the taco restaurant will reopen at 8601 Niagara Falls Blvd. following the completion of construction there.
There was no set date for the reopening.
The Packard Road location opened its doors in late 2017 at the site of a former Dickie’s Donuts that had been vacant for more than 15 years. The more than 40-year-old business had been located on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls prior to the move.
