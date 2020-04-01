Collins seeks delay in start of prison term

Attorneys representing former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, have requested a delay in the start of his prison sentence amid concerns about COVID-19.
WIVB News Channel 4 in Buffalo reported Wednesday that attorneys representing Collins have filed paperwork suggesting that Collins' age puts him at a high risk of suffering severe illness if exposed to the virus.
” It would be particularly dangerous for an elderly person with underlying health conditions like Mr. Collins to report for incarceration right now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the United States,” the news station reported, quoting the attorneys' filings.
Collins' legal team has asked for their client to be allowed to stay out of prison until June 23. Collins was originally scheduled to report to a prison in Florida on April 21.
Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison for his conviction on charges related to securities fraud and lying to the FBI.
