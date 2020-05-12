The elected leaders in North Tonawanda are sponsoring a food drive on Thursday to benefit the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda.
The drive will be collecting non-perishable food items as well as essential toiletries and diapers. The event is designed to be contactless in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Donors will pull up and a volunteer will take the item(s) without anyone having to exit their vehicle.
The food pantry has been experiencing increasing demand since the pandemic has decimated the economy. North Tonawanda’s city and county officials decided they had to do something. Event organizer and Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres, R-North Tonawanda, said “this is neighbors helping neighbors, and that is what this city is all about.”
City Alderman Bob Pecoraro who has already put together a food drive to benefit veterans knows there is a growing need in the Lumber City.
“People are suffering, weeks of waiting for unemployment has stretched some to the breaking point, we are stepping up to assist in any way we can” said Pecoraro.
“Throughout this entire ordeal, people have risen to the challenge, I have seen first hand the tremendous spirit of giving in this community and I am proud to be a part of this great city” said Mayor Art Pappas.
If you cannot stop by the event from 2 to 4 p.m., volunteers can pick up your donation and are encouraged to reach out to their city officials on Facebook.
In addition to the food drive, people can donate to the North Tonawanda Inter-church food pantry by clicking on the donate button on Facebook or sending a check directly to the pantry's office at 100 Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.