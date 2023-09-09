Step back

Marsha Zimmer of the History Center’s Step Back in Time Players portrays Lockport educator Charlotte Cross at a past Cemetery Tales tour at Cold Springs Cemetery in Lockport.

 Contributed photo

Cold Springs “Cemetery Tales” will be told by the Niagara County Historical Society’s Step Back In Time Players on Sept. 16. This two-hour walking tour of Cold Springs Cemetery highlights early Lockportians who are interred there, including physician Dr. Skinner, quarryman James Schuler, early settler Aunt Edna and Underground Railroad participant Laura Bacon Moss.

The tour will be conducted rain or shine, beginning at 1 p.m. in the cemetery parking lot; participants are encouraged to wear walking shoes and bring water if desired. Tickets are $10 per person; get them in advance at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., or at the gate. Advance reservations are requested; call 716-434-7433.

