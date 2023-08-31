The 107th Attack Wing based out of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has a new deputy commander, one with local ties and has been stationed there most of his career.
Col. Steven Hefferon assumed the role on Aug. 11, taking over for Col. John O’Connor who assumed command of the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse.
As the deputy commander, Hefferon would fulfill Commander Col. Andrew Carlson’s role if he were on leave or off-base on business. His previous role was mission support group commander, who was in charge of all support functions of the unit.
“As I transition into my new role as deputy commander of the 107th Attack Wing, I eagerly anticipate the many future challenges we will face as opportunities to excel and meet the mission as a close-knit team,” Hefferon said. “My numerous positions within the wing have all been extremely rewarding and there is nothing more fulfilling than serving your country and your community. I am certain my new position will be just as rewarding.”
A Somerset native, graduate from Barker schools and current Wilson resident, Hefferon entered Air Force active duty upon graduating in 1986. He had enough foresight that he was not ready for college and could not afford it.
“The military was an option I felt could open some doors, and provide the means to college through the Montgomery G.I. bill,” Hefferon said.
After Hefferon’s first assignment out of Charleston Air Force Base, he started serving at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in 1988 as a traditional part-time guardsman, working as an aircraft maintenance communication and navigation specialist. While working full-time, he would come to the base for drill periods once a month. All while working as a supply officer starting April 1994 and as chief of supply starting April 2000.
In 2001, Hefferon decided to go with the Air National Guard full time. While 9/11 and the War in Afghanistan played a part in his choice, he felt long-term it would give him an opportunity to serve his nation in a more fulfilling role than in a civilian position.
His longest assignment outside the United States was a six-month deployment, part of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he served in Eindhoven, Netherlands. A NATO operation, his assignment was scheduling and organizing supply planes flown into Afghanistan, carrying anything from food to aircraft parts.
Closer to home, Hefferon was part of operations responding to Lake Ontario flooding in 2017 and 2019, providing COVID-19 testing, tracing, and inoculation sites during the pandemic. During the Nov. 2022 blizzard, he was joint task force commander for Western New York with his work focusing on snow removal.
For the December 2022 blizzard, he organized airmen for snow removal and search and recovery, helping the Erie County coroner’s office transport any dead bodies found.
“Col. Hefferon’s relationships between NYS Joint Force Headquarters and National Guard Bureau will continue to pay dividends to the Wing,” said Col. Andrew Carlson. “We look forward to the Wing’s continued focus on safety, recruiting and retention, readiness, and empowerment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.