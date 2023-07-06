One of the military units based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is set to have a new commanding officer.
Col. Joseph Contino will become the new commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, with a ceremony recognizing him taking place Friday morning. He is set to command the 328th Air Refueling Squadron, the 914th Operational Support Squadron, and the 914th Air Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.
The 914th is one of many aerial refueling wings that provides fuel to other aircraft while in flight.
Col. Lara Morrison, the soon-to-be former commander, had been in charge of the unit since February 2022. She will be transferring to Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, to be director of mobility operations at Air Mobility Command.
Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Contino’s father worked as an engineer for North American Rockwell, which had government contracts to make airframes for Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force aircraft. Many aircraft like the P-51 mustang, RA-5C, T-2 Buckeye, and parts of the B-1A, XB-70, and OV-10 were made in the Columbus area.
“He used to bring me to work when I was five years old and he would stick me in the pilot lounge,” Contino said, where he met pilots who fought during WWII. He became enamored by them, along with seeing Star Wars at age 7 with Han Solo reminding him of those pilots.
“I’m one of those people that just had the bug from very young,” Contino said.
His Air Force career started at age 13 when he became a cadet in the USAF Auxiliary — Civil Air Patrol. At age 19, he joined the Ohio Air National Guard as an aircraft armament systems specialist for A-7D aircraft. His unit, the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing, was based out of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base south of Columbus. It was converted to an Air Refueling Wing with KC-135R aircraft in 1992, giving his the opportunity to work as a boom operator.
Except for a nearly four-year stint at the 910th Airlift Wing in Youngstown, Ohio, Contino would be at Rickenbacker until October 2021. In active combat duty, he has 700 combat hours, participating in the United States’ involvement with the Yugoslav Wars and campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Contino was part of the Air Mobility Command that sets policy for the nuclear missions. Col. Tom McElhinney, vice wing commander of the 914th, reached out to him about coming to Niagara Falls due to his expertise, which he said yes to.
Prior to receiving this role, Contino had planned to move into a part-time job in November after the base goes through an operational readiness inspection for its nuclear strategic deterrence mission. Like all great plans, they get changed.
“I’m absolutely excited and thrilled about having the opportunity to make a difference,” Contino said. “Last week, I was able to make a difference in my little piece of the Air Force Reserves when we conducted a successful nuclear exercise at Griffiss (Air Force Base in Rome, NY), which showed any potential pure adversary that we’re able to do this mission in a very nimble manner.”
The symbolic ceremony involves passing a guidon, or military flag, from the outgoing wing commander through the Fourth Air Force commander to the new wing commander. Contino, Morrison, and Brigadier General Derin Durham of the Fourth Air Force will all have a chance to speak.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at base hanger 907. The whole base is invited to attend, along with representatives from local, state, federal, and tribal governments.
