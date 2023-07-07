With the passage of a flag from one officer to another, the 914th Air Refueling Wing has a new commander leading it into the future.
Col. Joseph Contino assumed command of the unit’s 1,600 personnel with a change of command ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Friday afternoon. Along with outgoing commander Col. Lara Morrison, Brigadier General D. Scott Durham, commander of the 4th Air Force, was on hand to partake in the ceremonies.
The modern tradition of this symbolic ceremony dates to the 18th century, with the passing of organizational flags to the new commanding officer. In attendance were 914th personnel, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, State Sen. Robert Ortt, County legislators, representatives from other state leaders and congressmen and friends and family.
Previously the operations group commander for the wing, Contino had served at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base near Columbus, Ohio and Youngstown Air Reserve Station. He first became an Air Force cadet at 13 and has been part of U.S. military campaigns in Croatia, Afghanistan and Iraq.
In his speech accepting his new role, Contino thanked those who supported him along his journey and spoke of the need for a strong military that is not treated like other government entities. He said that not only does Congress take notice of what’s going on at the base, but the country’s adversaries as well.
“I understand it sounds ridiculous, but on Dec. 6, 1941, 353 airplanes on Sunday morning sounded ridiculous,” Contino said.
Having been offered the position, Contino compared it to a math teacher becoming the new school principal.
“When you just have to worry about one subject and one lesson plan, you kind of plan our your day and it’s kind of easy,” Contino said. “But when you have to worry about everybody’s schedule and lesson plan, I don’t want to say overwhelming, but it can be overwhelming.”
Already, Contino has taken part in an exercise with Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome showing the 914th is capable of running a nuclear mission.
Morrison will be moving to Scott Air Force Base in Southern Illinois, taking a civilian role with the 618th Air Operations Center. It is an arm of the Air Mobility Command that moves anything around the world for the U.S. military.
It’s also a chance to be closer to home, as her fiancé is from that area.
“I had a wonderful job opportunity that came very unexpectedly,” Morrison said, who was wing commander for the past 18 months. “I’ve very sorry to leave because this organization and this community is truly amazing.”
In her time as commander, Morrison came when the area was just getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she had the opportunity to help with that. She oversaw work on renovation projects for the base, including a new entrance gate along Lockport Road, replacing fuel lines for KC-135’s, and a new combined operations alert facility. She also had a part in Amazon’s planned Niagara facility coming to the area, to be located near the base on Lockport Road.
The biggest accomplishment she considers is how in November, the unit will undergo an initial nuclear operational readiness inspection, as part of its mission of supporting aircraft in the event of a nuclear incident. It will be something Contino will oversee when the time comes.
“I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that the wing will accomplish that,” Morrison said, “and that they’ll go on serving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.