Coffee ... and participatory government with Chris Voccio

Just because his term was coming to an end on the Niagara Falls City Council doesn’t mean Chris Voccio could stop his monthly exercise in representative democracy, “Coffee with Chris.”
Instead, he hosted one more event at the Cristoforo Colombo Society on Pine Avenue this past Saturday morning for about a dozen interested residents.
The first issue Voccio discussed was that of the election for Sixth District County Legislature which was resolved Wednesday with a judge ruling that two ballots for his opponent William Kennedy in the tied contest were invalid, sending Voccio to county seat.
The next topic up was blight – the endless question of why the city doesn’t do more about abandoned buildings and graffiti.
“Most good property owners keep up their property,” Voccio said. “Many property owners, including the city, don’t do that.”
Voccio spoke of a city budget weighed down by public safety leaving little surplus to take care of quality of life issues.
“We are raising taxes because expenses are going up,” Voccio said. “That won’t end until we can look very powerful people in the eye and tell them the game is over.”
Councilperson John Spanbauer was present and ready to talk about reassessment as approved recently by the council.
Reassessment has not been completed in many years. The assessment roll for the purpose tax collection, as currently comprised, is inequitable with some homes valued at much less than fair market value (FMV) and paying lower taxes, and some valued at much more than FMV leading to higher bills.
Additionally complicating the matter is that the city continues to have separate tax rates for residents and commercial property, (an archaic system known as homestead/non homestead.)
Voccio said he voted against the reassessment because he feared the new council could use it to cover up a tax increase.
The discussion then turned to Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino who has skipped the last two council meetings and instead called three special meetings in the last six weeks to discuss city business without allowing public comment.
Voccio said the mayor may be avoiding the public comment section of the council meetings where few speakers tend to monopolize the mic and have taken to openly criticizing Restaino with sometimes personal attacks.
Spanbauer suggested, with the mayor eliminating public input, which doesn’t have a spot on the special meeting agenda, it might be best for concerned citizens to consider a work-around.
“I would recommend when you see these special meetings, send your concerns to a council member,” Spanbauer said.
Voccio said he will continue Coffee with Chris as a Niagara County legislator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.