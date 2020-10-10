NORTH TONAWANDA — The Niagara County SPCA once again held its annual Cocktail Party at the Wurlitzer building on Thursday. The organization is a no-kill shelter that has brought together a tumult of support from the community, including elected officials and businesses.
One of these dedicated animal lovers is Pat Proctor, vice president of marketing for Rainbow Air Inc., who was awarded a Taylor Award for his involvement with the “Sponsor a Cage” program which has been responsible for several animals finding homes.
“The bottom line is it’s a team effort and we want to give these animals a home,” he said during the event.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and his wife Diana have underwritten the last three parties, said Niagara County SPCA Board Chair Susan Eberwein. At the start of this commitment, Restaino asked Eberwein to memorialize one of the levels of donation as the schnauzer level, for his beloved dog of 17 years.
“They do so much, not just for the City of Niagara Falls, but all over the area,” Restaino said of the SPCA.
“We get no government funding,” said SPCA Executive Director Tim Brennan. “A lot of people think we get money from the county, but we don’t – 50% of our funding comes from contributors, 30% comes from municipal contracts that we have and 20% comes from animal services we do: spay, neuter, putting in micro-chips.”
